Virtual Spring Open Day at Waterford Institute of Technology takes place this month

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is to run its Spring Open Day on March 20, with a focus on both live and pre-recorded video as well as web chat.

Prospective students as well as their parents are encouraged to seize the opportunity to talk directly with lecturers and staff about courses and college life between 10am and 1pm.

The three-hour online event has been designed by the Sunday Times Institute of Technology of the Year 2021 to help prospective undergraduate students and their parents/guardians with their going to college questions.

An updated virtual campus tour will be for many the first exclusive insight into the many buildings on WIT’s campuses since Government restrictions were introduced last year.

The timing of the event gives Leaving Cert students plenty of time to do research before the CAO change of mind facility opens on May 5.

WIT marketing and outreach officer John Power explains what people can expect: “The format of this year's spring open day will be virtual and hosted at www.wit.ie/open. We have streamlined the virtual open day experience for attendees by offering channels for discipline areas that will comprise of a YouTube stream from Zoom, live web chat, links to courses and on-demand pre-recorded talks.”