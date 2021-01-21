Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

James Comey, author Lisa Lawlor, and stars of Irish traditional music including Donal Lunny, Andy Irvine, Zoë Conway & Frankie Gavin are among guests for The Late Late Show this Friday.

In a truly historic week which saw Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, James Comey, former director of the FBI, will be speaking to Ryan about the impact President Biden can make, and what he thinks the future holds for the USA and for former President Donald Trump.

Also tomorrow evening, The Late Late Show will host a celebration of Irish traditional music with talented performers including Donny Lunny, Andy Irvine, Zoë Conway, Frankie Gavin, Louise Mulcahy, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Jim Higgins, Martin O'Connor, and Edel Fox bringing the power of trad music to viewers at home.

With the 40th anniversary of the Stardust Tragedy taking place next month on Valentine's Day, Ryan will speak to author Lisa Lawlor, who lost both of her parents in the fire that claimed 48 lives, leaving her orphaned at just 17 months old. Lisa's novel, Stardust Baby, was released this week.

Ryan will also be joined by Jeni Pim, wife of Nigel Pim who passed away on January 14th from COVID-19 at the age of 50.

All of this, plus more, on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, Friday, January 22nd at 9.35pm.