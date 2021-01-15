Waterford's Suir Ukulele Strummers hosting free beginners tasting session online

A Waterford ukulele group is looking for new members.

Suir Ukulele Strummers, led by musical director Bill Stuart, is a friendly bunch of ukulele players who get together every week to play tunes and improve our playing.

In non-Covid times, the group meet in St Patrick’s Gateway Centre and play at festivals in Waterford and beyond when invited,

"Suir Ukulele Strummers has been playing together since 2018 and our style is best described as eclectic. We play everything from Christy Moore and Van Morrison to Dolly Parton and Jason Mraz," a Suir Ukulele Strummers spokesperson says.

"For 2021, we have decided to do things a bit differently. On January 26, we’re holding a free beginners tasting session online where anyone can come along and join in. Absolutely no experience is necessary – all you need is a ukulele! If you enjoy that and want to try more, we would ask you to commit to three more sessions.

"We will also continue to have our weekly get together for more experienced players and that is also open to new members (online for now). The cost to take part in either group is €20 for three sessions, payable in advance. The first beginners tasting session is free.

"If you’d like to find out more, simply email us at suirukestrummers@gmail.com. You’ll also find us on Facebook and Instagram."