WIT virtual open days planned for prospective Waterford students

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) will host virtual open days on November 20 and 21 to help prospective undergraduate students and adult learners with their going to college questions.

The virtual open day will be accessible via www.wit.ie/open.

On November 20 from 12pm to 4pm the traditionally schools focused open event will be targeted mainly at people interested in WIT’s 70 CAO courses and its common entry course offering.

On November 21 from 12pm to 4pm lecturers, staff and students will be on hand again to deliver specialist talks and answer queries on all aspects of college life and course choices. This event will suit everyone from school leavers to adult learners looking to boost their career prospects.

The month of January next marks both the early bird CAO registration deadline and the start date for part-time, postgraduate, Springboard and flexible learning courses at WIT.

“What we have found from running previous virtual open days is that the people who attend are those who really want to engage with the days. We have made a huge effort to make sure that they will have as much to engage with as they would an in-person open day. The fact it is taking place online allows for a wider amount of people to participate and explore their study options," says WIT marketing and outreach officer John Power.