Waterford comes alive this September with a host of events

From the mountains to the sea and throughout the historic city streets, Waterford comes alive this September with food, entertainment and art.

Waterford has always been a city of firsts - the first place to roast coffee in Ireland, the home of the rasher and not to forget the humble blaa.

Known nationally for its festival and event scene, this year Waterford comes together to celebrate all of the things that make it great, as well as some more firsts including the launch of Waterford Distillery’s ground breaking new Irish whiskey, a brand new sea themed festival in Tramore called Vitamin Sea Festival and Waterford’s first Honey Show.

From September 4-13, Waterford’s renowned international street theatre organisation Spraoi will present Spraoi Time 2020, which is sure to lift people’s spirits, hearts and minds in traditional Spraoi style. This walk-through exhibition will take place across the city's streets over 10 evenings in September and will feature mesmerising sculptures, spectacles, circus, lights and sounds.

For the first time ever, Spraoi will also have a foodie element as it overlaps with the Waterford Harvest Festival to offer pre theatre menus in many of the restaurants in Waterford city.

Waterford Harvest Festival will then present A Harvest Celebration from September 11-13. With a keen focus on celebrating the very best of local food and drink, this year's programme will be packed with dining events for every taste, which will strictly adhere to social distancing and Government guidelines. With online demos and chats, as well as events in cafes, restaurants, bars, distilleries, beaches and gardens there’s a Harvest event for everyone. There will be guided tours, bottomless brunches, ancient food feasts, basket making and much more.

Moving into mid-September, Tramore launches its inaugural Vitamin Sea Festival. A weekend programme of sea inspired events featuring exciting foodie collaborations, guest hosts, coastal excursions, taste trails, online events, craft markets and much more will celebrate the vibrant outdoor and food scene. From freshly roasted coffee to Middle Eastern inspired falafels, Tramore has become a hive of artisan food producers and this will be showcased from September 18-20.

And to conclude this county-wide celebration of Waterford’s artisan food producers, creative chefs and world-class produce, the West Waterford Autumn Festival of Food is holding two Festival weekends. Wild Weekend will take to the mountains, rivers, beaches and woodlands of West Waterford to discover the best wild food tastes, with picnics, foraging, cruises, barbeques and more. Join renowned chefs to make the most of the new season’s foods from September 25-27. October 2-4 sees the region’s restaurants and chefs come together to showcase the best of local for Dining Weekend.

More information

Visit www.spraoi.com, www.waterfordharvestfestival.ie, www.facebook.com/ vitaminseafestival, www. westwaterfordfestivaloffood.com and www.visitwaterford.ie.