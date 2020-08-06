Ladies to turn on the style at Tramore Races August Festival

Bellamianta Luxury Tanning founder Linda Stinson has been announced as the judge for the Tramore Races Virtual Style Event, which will replace their traditional Ladies Day as its festival takes place behind closed doors this August.

The style competition has moved online and will now take place August 13-15 inclusive, with the winner announced live on social media on August 16, which is the concluding day of the four-day 2020 August Festival.

Over €2,500 in prizes have been sponsored by Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, Redlane Boutique, Polished London and Blackwater Distillery. The overall winner will receive a year’s supply of Bellamianta Luxury Tanning for her and a friend, an exclusive whitening hamper from Polished London, a €500 Redlane Boutique voucher, a luxury gin hamper from Blackwater Distillery complete with a bottle of Blackwater Gin, a pair of gin glasses and a selection of premium tonics, and more. Not be forgotten, the nine runners up will each receive a Bellamianta Luxury Tanning goodie bag.

Entries will be accepted online with Facebook, Instagram and the racecourse website all offering options for ladies to choose their preferred method of entry.

From August 13, competitors will be asked to post a head to toe picture of their style entry. They will need to tag @tramoreraces and @bellamianta on their Instagram or Facebook stories and profiles with the hashtag #TramoreStyle2020 along with details of their outfit, for example, what they are wearing, where they got their outfit and anything else they would like to share.

The competition will close at 9pm on August 15 and the judges will select 10 finalists who will each receive a goodie bag bursting with prizes such as Bellamianta Luxury Tanning and Polished London luxury products as well as a delicious bottle of Blackwater Gin.

“I am very excited to be judging the inaugural Virtual Style Event for Tramore Races and Bellamianta Luxury Tanning. I have no doubt that the ladies of the sunny South East will turn on the style and make it very difficult for me to choose a winner," says Linda Stinson.

"I am looking for someone who is classy, sophisticated and just has that X-Factor when it comes to fashion. I know she will just jump out as the most stylish lady the moment I see her. Remember, if you’re not in you can’t win and there are 10 fabulous prizes to be won, so get planning your festival fashion and get snapping ladies. If I wasn’t judging and with prizes like this, I know I would be.”

Visit www.tramoreraces.ie for more information.