The Devil Wears Prada returns for an exclusive screening at ODEON Waterford

ODEON cinema in Waterford will host special screening of the cult classic The Devil Wears Prada on Tuesday, March 10, at 6.30pm.

Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine, marches back into participating ODEON for just €15 a ticket including a popcorn combo and ice-cream.

“We are very excited to welcome The Devil Wears Prada to selected screens this month," says ODEON commercial manager Paul Wren.

10 facts you may not know about The Devil Wears Prada

The book was written by Lauren Weisberger, the former assistant to the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour.

Meryl Streep told Anne Hathaway on the first day of filming: "I think you're perfect for the role. I'm so happy we're going to be working together." She added: "That's the last nice thing I'll say to you."

Anne Hathaway prepared for the role of Andrea by volunteering at an auction house as an assistant for a week.

The entire film was shot in only 57 days between New York and Paris.

Meryl Streep terrified the screenwriter of The Devil Wears Prada. The film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, told Vanity Fair: “The first scene I saw was when she turns around to glare at Andy from the top of the stairs. I was so terrified by her look alone that I threw my arm out in front of the director like we were in a car wreck. I was so scared."

Graham Norton auditioned for the role of Nigel, which in the end went to Stanley Tucci.

There is a book sequel to the film called Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. It’s set a decade after the film.

Fox originally wanted Rachel McAdams to play Anne Hathaway’s character Andrea, but she turned it down saying it was too mainstream for her.

The costumes throughout the film were worth approximately $1 million in total.

A hundred actresses were considered for the role of Emily before it went to Emily Blunt.

