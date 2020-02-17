Public meeting on future of Waterford town this week

Waterford City and County Council will host a public meeting in Cappoquin Community Centre this Thursday from 7.30-9.15pm to discuss the regeneration of the town and potential associated projects and opportunities.

The Council is hoping that everybody interested in the future development of the town will attend this meeting and share ideas. The Council will also be using the meeting as an opportunity to discuss recent developments and funding opportunities.

The meeting will be facilitated by Ian Dempsey of Prescience, who last year undertook a property study in Cappoquin and is quite familiar with the town. He is also familiar with the broader rural development environment in Ireland and with rural town regeneration best practice.

Council officials will be present at the venue from 6.30pm should any member of the public wish to discuss any matter ahead of the meeting.

"Here’s hoping that the community of Cappoquin sees this as an opportunity to influence the future direction of the town and that all sections of the community are well represented on the night," a Waterford City and County Council spokesperson says.