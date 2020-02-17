Special Mother's Day event at Waterford castle

Devonshire Cream Tea will be served for Devonshire Day this Mother’s Day, March 22, at Lismore Castle in County Waterford.

Guests on the day can take a unique opportunity to enjoy Devonshire Cream Tea in the Pugin Room and experience a preview tour of Lismore Castle’s spring gardens.

Devonshire Day is now an annual tradition at the Castle, with guests served Devonshire Cream Tea under the guidance of the Duke of Devonshire’s Butler and are then offered a guided tour of the Castle gardens by the head gardener. This event is generally not on offer to visitors.

Devonshire Day is a fundraiser organised by the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing committee. The Immrama Festival will take a one-year break in 2020 and funds raised this year will go towards coordinating the 2021 festival programme. The use of Lismore Castle and the gardens for this fundraiser is by kind permission of the owner of Lismore Castle, the Duke of Devonshire.

Tea and tours will take place at 11.30am., 12.40pm, 1.50pm, 3.00pm and 4.10pm. Entrance is by ticket only. Tickets are available from the Immrama office and cost €25. Contact 058-53803.