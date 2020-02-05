Fitness and lifestyle Thrive Festival returns to The Convention Centre in Dublin

Give your 2020 health and fitness goals a boost at Thrive Festival, which returns to The Convention Centre, Dublin, on February 29 and March 1.

Ireland’s most dynamic fitness, lifestyle and wellness event is an explorium of cutting-edge fitness classes, cooking demonstrations, yoga, meditation and interactive panel discussions. From KOBOX and Boom Cycle to nutrition and meditation, Thrive is designed for you.

Thrive Festival is a day built by you, for you. A complete bespoke experience for each person going, pick and choose what you do – head for a HIIT class, then chill out at a nutrition talk, stroll around the Thrive marketplace or get inspired to live a better life at one of the panel discussions. Whether you are at Thrive with friends or on your own, there is one thing for sure - you will have a fun-filled day.

Thrive Festival firmly placed itself on the map in 2019 with a hugely successful launch.

Fitness: Returning from their booked-out debut at last year’s festival, KOBOX Boxing Club is back. Led by Irishman Shane Collins, KOBOX sessions for 2020’s festival will be expanded due to phenomenal demand. New for this year is the addition exclusively from London of Boom Cycle. Experience the HIIT class that brings the ‘party vibe’ to your workout.

Boutique London gym UN1T is debuting this year at Thrive Festival. Led by Irishman Rob Smyth, UN1T is the latest boutique studio with locations from London to Qatar. A UN1T class brings out the athlete in every participant as they focus on building strength, muscular endurance and mobility in a team environment. All this plus a variety of fitness classes from dance to yoga to pilates and zumba.

Nutrition and healthy cookery demos: One of Ireland’s best-known vegan chefs, Holly White returns to Thrive. Holly will be helping those who tried Veganuary to continue on their plant-based diet journey. Also returning to Thrive Festival are the Mac Twins, aka The Gut Stuff. The ladies educated people on fermentation and gut health in 2019 and they are back by popular demand for 2020. Find out just how some top athletes keep their diet in the best shape with performance nutritionist to the Irish GAA and Rugby stars Daniel Davey.

Interactive panels: Maser comes to his first Thrive Festival with his insights in male mindfulness. Debuting at Thrive is The Breath Guy, Richie Bostock. He will lead you through a series of breathing flows that will turn down the volume of your thoughts in a way like you’ve never experienced and leave you on a natural high. Without question, great wellbeing starts with a good night’s sleep, and Tom Coleman will guide you with the hints and tips to ensure your best nights shut-eye. Along with hosting a HIIT class, personal trainer and pharmacy student Jess Redden will be discussing her fitness journey.

Visit thrivefestival.ie for more information and tickets.