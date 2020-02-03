Tickets on sale for Waterford school musical

Presentation Secondary School in Waterford students are preparing to perform Hairspray the musical.

The transition year musical, which has been a long-standing feature on the school calendar, will take place from March 3-5 in the school gym.

“The musicals are always produced and performed to an excellent standard, and the present group have big boots to fill with last year’s Orla Rothwell being listed as the Best Youth (Female) in the 2019 Liam Murphy Awards for her portrayal of Mary Poppins,” a school spokesperson tells WaterfordLive.ie.

“The next few weeks will be very busy as the girls perfect dance routines, rehearse lines, and paint the set and props in advance of this year’s highly anticipated musical Hairspray. The show will be performed at 7.30pm from March 3-5. Tickets cost €10 and are available from the school office on 051-376584.”