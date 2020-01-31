Learn how to save money and cut harmful emissions at free Waterford event

Businesses across Waterford city and county who want to save money, cut harmful emissions and transition to a low carbon economy now have a unique opportunity to learn for free from fellow enterprises and energy experts in their bid to go green.

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Waterford has teamed up with energy engineers at the 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) for an informative, easy-to-understand Going Green for Business breakfast briefing at Waterford’s Tower Hotel on Tuesday, February 11, from 8am to 9.30am. Details of all the expert and financial help available will also be shared at the free, no-obligation event.

Attending enterprises of all shapes and sizes will hear from fellow businesses who have made the energy transition and are now making massive savings.

“We urge businesses to attend, to hear directly from enterprises who have already made progress. Low carbon translates into savings in water, energy, waste, procurement and transport management," LEO Waterford head of enterprise Richie Walsh says.

“Sustainable competitive advantage is the key to business success. It is the force that enables a business to have greater focus, more sales, better profit margins, and higher customer and staff retention than competitors,” he adds.

Hands-on tips, expertise and more will be shared by 3cea energy engineer Jane Wickham and the energy team. “We will show businesses how little changes in key areas can make a massive difference. We will help businesses make more informed, environmentally-friendly choices and will take them through the expert help and the grants and other financial incentives available,” she says.

Going Green for Business is phase one of a wider Enterprise Ireland-funded and South East-wide Green for Micro initiative. It is one of three projects grant-aided to the tune of €345,000 by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD. It is led by Kilkenny and Carlow LEOs in collaboration with the LEOs from Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The other projects include Initium South East and Incrementum South East. The Initium South East project is an innovative series of start-up programmes led by the South East LEOs, Enterprise Ireland, and the Ireland South East Office in partnership with South East BIC and IT Carlow. It aims to animate, develop and support the creation of 40 new specialised start-up companies in the South East.

The Incrementum South East project is a targeted business development programme for the LEO portfolio of clients with over 10 employees, which aims to increase their engagement in R&D and export activity.