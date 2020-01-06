Operation Transformation set to take over Waterford

Operation Transformation is coming to Waterford for the 10th year running.

The Sport Ireland National Network of Local Sports Partnerships has teamed up with Operation Transformation once again this year to promote healthy living in 2020.

Two free Waterford walks are being organised for on Saturday, January 18. A walk along with Waterford Greenway will start from the Workhouse car park in Kilmacthomas at 11am. There will be a 3k and 5k routes.



A 3k walk will also start at Cappoquin Affane GAA Club at 11am.

Registration from 10.30am on the day or pre-register online.