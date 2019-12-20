WHAT'S ON
Robbie Williams among the stars revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show
The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
There will be a strong Star Wars influence on the show with two of the stars of the Rise Of Skywaler Daisy Ridley (Rey) and John Boyega (Finn) joining Graham.
Also on the show will Henry Cavill, Ruth Jones, Rob Brydon and Robbie Williams.
The Graham Norton Show starts at 10.35pm tonight on BBC One.
WHO’S READY!? We’re joined by Daisy Ridley, @JohnBoyega, Henry Cavill, Ruth Jones, @RobBrydon & @robbiewilliams! Friday at 10:35pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/kV4M06jttb— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) December 18, 2019
