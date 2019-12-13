Magnificent Waterford Christmas event drawing the crowds

The 70-acre Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford has opened Woodland Lights, its first Christmas themed event.

At Woodland Lights, visitors can enter the four-acre walled gardens under a canopy of twinkling lights as they begin their festive voyage through the glistening lights leading into the wonder of the lit-up walled garden and Georgian glasshouses.

Woodland Lights at Mount Congreve runs from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 7pm daily, with the exception of December 26 and 27, until January 5.

Tickets are €3 per child with under 2s free; usual ticket pricing of €7 per adult applies. Tickets can be booked online at www.MountCongreve.com