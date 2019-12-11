Wild Youth set for epic performance in Waterford

Dublin pop rock superstars Wild Youth will perform at Project in Waterford this Saturday.

Continuing on from the massive success of their EP The Last Goodbye, Wild Youth went on to sell-out The Olympia Theatre, support The Script in London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall and perform at OMEARA.

They supported Westlife at Croke Park, performed at Longitude and Indiependence, and had a main stage slot at Electric Picnic. Wild Youth also shared the stage with the likes of Mumford and Sons and Dermot Kennedy at this year’s Malahide Castle, and Clean Bandit and Jax Jones at Sea Sessions.

In addition to a string of live shows, their outrageously catchy song Can’t Move On has earned them over two million streams and was the most played Irish song on the nation's airwaves in 2018.

Tickets are available online.