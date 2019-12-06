Tonight's RTÉ Late Late Show guests revealed

The guests have been revealed for this tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One this Friday.

With speculation over the identity of the remaining Dancing with the Stars hopefuls reaching fever-pitch, Ryan will be unveiling more contestants who will be tripping the light fantastic when the new series of the popular show returns this January.

One of the most decorated GAA players of the modern game, Dublin star Michael Darragh MacAuley takes us behind the scenes and lifts the lid on Jim Gavin's shock exit as Dublin manager. He'll also tell Ryan why off the field he has embarked on a road less travelled by sports stars, and why his harrowing recent experience in a Syrian refugee camp helps to keep him grounded in life.

Comedian Des Bishop will discuss his new show Mia Mamma, in which he explores grief and loss and learning to cope with the death of his mother earlier this year. There will be brilliant live music from Jerry Fish, MayKay and Mike Denver.

Award-winning impersonator Oliver Callan will also be in studio to give the political and sporting week a kicking.

On September 6 this year, 16-year-old Mia O'Neill took her life, devastating her family and friends. Her death raises some uncomfortable questions about the society we live in. Her mum Aisling and grandad Willie join Ryan on Friday night to share Mia's story and tell viewers why her death cannot go unnoticed.

All of this and more, only on The Late Late Show, Friday December 6 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.