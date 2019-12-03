WHAT'S ON
Homelessness protest in Waterford city this Thursday
A protest against the homeless crisis will take place in Waterford city this Thursday.
Protesters will meet at John Robert's Square at 5pm.
The event is being organised by Lisa Shanahan, Sharon Walsh and Sue Larkin.
The public is being urged to turn out and support the protest.
