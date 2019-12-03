Waterford Greenway family cycle with Santa this Christmas

A cycle along the Waterford Greenway with Santa and his helpers will take place on December 8.

Waterford Greenway will become a sea of red for this free Dungarvan Aglow event, which starts at the Scartore car park (near the Clonea roundabout) at 11am before heading to Walton Park.

Registration will start at 10.30am. Cyclists are encouraged to dress up in Christmas attire and to bring helmets.

Dungarvan Aglow runs until January 6. More information is available online.