Waterford hurling legend and mayor launch Rotary Christmas tree appeal

Waterford Rotary Club has kick-started its 22nd annual memorial Christmas tree appeal.

Mayor of Waterford City and County Council John Pratt and hurling legend Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh officially launched the memorial Christmas tree at John Robert’s Square.

Christmas is such an important time for family, but it’s also a time when we most miss those loved ones who are lost to us. The Rotary memorial tree has become an important and cherished way for all of us to remember our friends and family. This is why the Rotary Club’s partnership with Hospice at this time of year is so vital and appropriate.

The memorial tree appeal will be a central feature throughout Winterval. As in recent years, the Waterford public will have two ways to remember their loved ones. They can visit the memorial tree at John Roberts Square or one of its satellite venues across the city, or post their memory online via the Waterford Hospice and Rotary Club websites.

"I'm delighted to launch this 22nd annual Waterford Rotary Club memorial tree, which has done so much to help Waterford Hospice over the years and has become a Christmas tradition for the people of Waterford," said Mayor Pratt.

Waterford Rotary Club president Carol Normoyle said: “For so many years the Rotary Club of Waterford memorial Christmas tree has been at the heart of Christmas in Waterford and of course everyone knows the wonderful work Waterford Hospice does in our community. From now until Christmas the Waterford public can purchase ribbons in John Roberts Square or purchase a light and record a memory online."

Weather permitting, the memorial tree will be open from 12 noon every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and daily from December 13 until the ecumenical carol service with the Waterford Male Voice Choir at the tree on Christmas Eve at 2.30pm.

UPMC Whitfield is hosting a Rotary Club memorial tree in the hospital foyer. Other satellite collection points for this worthy cause are at SuperValu in the Hypercentre (December 13 and 14), Waterford Shopping Centre Lisduggan (December 20 and 21), Quish's SuperValu Tramore (December 13) and Ardkeen Quality Food Store (December 14).