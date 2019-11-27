Young Offenders star reschedules Waterford event

Ross Browne brings his hilarious brand new stand up show Bojangle’ to Central Arts, Waterford, with a rescheduled date of December 5.

Star of RTE's The Fear and as seen on Young Offenders, Browne is just back from touring L.A. and is embarking on a tour of Ireland and the UK.

Sit back and enjoy the tragedy of a man struggling to cope with the world around him. Physically out of step, mentally off balance and instinctively at odds with everything around him. Whether it’s responsibilities, parenting, marriage, death, losing the ability to dance,or coming to terms with a body that feels like a melting candle, Ross shines a comedy torch on the world and brings light to any situation. Life is a pratfall and his is in mid-air.

Browne is a juggernaut of a performer with hysterically sharp material and a clown’s bones.

This is a BYOB event. Tickets priced €15 are available from www.centralarts.ie.