Waterford migrant communities coming together to raise money for homeless charities

A number of migrant communities in Dungarvan, County Waterford, are coming together for a special fundraising event for South East Simon, Focus Ireland and the Peter McVerry Trust.

The event is called Food from the Four Corners and will take place in the Creamery Café at Dungarvan Hostel on December 10 at 7pm.

Guests will have an opportunity to sample food from various countries and cultures, all prepared according to traditional recipes and by people living in the Dungarvan and West Waterford area.

All are welcome to attend this novel event and are asked to make a donation. All monies collected will be divided between the three homeless charities to support their important work addressing the housing and homelessness crisis.

For more information, call John Creedon on 087-6971226.