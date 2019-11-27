Waterford woman's boyfriend Ant McPartlin making a fortune on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

Ant McPartlin is loving life Down Under after returning to I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

McPartlin recently rang in his 44th birthday with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, whose family come from Carrickbeg, along with Declan Donnelly and his family.

And while mother-of-two Corbett has been enjoying the Australian sunshine, McPartlin has been making a fortune from co-hosting I'm a Celebrity. According to Hello Magazine, Ant and Dec signed a three-year deal reportedly worth £30 million (approximately €35 million) ahead of McPartlin's break from TV in 2018. That works out at around £13,700 (€16,000) each a day.

According to reports, Caitlyn Jenner tops the contestants rich list on £500,000 (approximately €585,000) for her stint in the jungle. Football pundit Ian Wright on £400,000 (€468,100) and Nadine Coyle on £250,000 (€292,700) make up the top three best paid stars on this year's series.