Wonderful line-up announced for Waterford Christmas concert

Notable Works Waterford present Bach and Handel Christmas Favourites on December 1 at 7.30pm in St. John's Church, Parnell Street.

Conductor Dr. Kevin O'Carroll will lead the Waterford Concert Orchestra and a choir of 70 singers in extracts from Handel's Messiah and Bach's Christmas Oratorio.

Also performing will be soloists Bridget Knowles (contralto), Andrew Gavin (tenor) and Eoin Power (bass-baritone).

Tickets are €20 available on the door or online at www.theatreroyal.ie.