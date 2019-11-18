Two open days taking place at Waterford Institute of Technology this week

Families of Leaving Certificate students wishing to get as much course and college-related research done as early as possible can do so by attending the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) open day from 9am-2pm on November 23.

In 2019 2,457 graduates were conferred with academic awards up to doctorate level. In total 73% are from the south east counties.

The traditional schools’ open day will run as usual on November 22 with a focus on information for secondary school students, students in further education colleges and other CAO applicants, including mature students.

The Saturday open day isn’t just about courses for school leavers. It will have information available on the courses in WIT’s schools of Lifelong Learning, Humanities, Engineering, Science and Computing, Health Sciences, and Business.

Adults interested in upskilling or re-skilling can find out about Springboard courses, traditional evening courses as well as part-time and postgraduate courses which are offered. WIT also run specialist programmes for education, science, engineering and other professionals. The number of students studying WIT’s part-time and online courses increased to 1,650 in 2018, a 28% increase on 2017.

Students whose schools are attending are encouraged to join their school group on Friday. As school students are fully catered for at the schools' open day on Friday, there will not be the same breadth of school leaver focused talks and events at the open day on Saturday.

Visit www.wit.ie/how for more information.