Free Waterford talk on relevance of Shakespeare’s tragedies today

A William Shakespeare talk will take in Waterford later this month.

Titled Demystify Hamlet, the talk at Crystal Sports Centre on November 30 at 2pm will explain in layman’s terms the world of Shakespeare’s tragedies and their supreme relevance for us today.

Guest speaker Dr Jenny Farrell, author of Fear Not Shakespeare’s Tragedies, will focus specifically on Hamlet in order to tease out what lies at the centre of this and the other Shakespearean tragedies. She will also look at some of Shakespeare’s tricks of the dramatic trade.

Hosted by Shakespeare Today Forum, the free event will consist of a one-hour talk followed by a question and answer session.

