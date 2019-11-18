WHAT'S ON
Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders stars set for new crime thriller on Virgin Media Television
Filming commences for Virgin Media Television’s brand new crime thriller The Deceived
Filming has commenced in Belfast, Northern Ireland, for Virgin Media Television’s brand new crime thriller series The Deceived.
Written by Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer, the four-part drama produced by New Pictures (The Missing and Catherine The Great) will air on Virgin Media One and Channel 5 (in the UK) in 2020.
A compelling, sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal, the central character in The Deceived is student Ophelia (Emily Reid - Curfew), who falls in love with her timelessly attractive and charismatic but married college lecturer Dr Michael Callaghan, played by Irish actor Emmet J Scanlan (Krypton, Peaky Blinders, The Fall). When their affair results in a shocking and tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.
Catherine Walker (Shetland, Versailles) plays his wife Roisin, a successful, award-winning fiction writer; Eleanor Methven (Little Women) plays Roisin's devoted and sometimes overbearing mother Mary Mulvery; Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls) is Michael's father Hugh fighting the oncoming tide of dementia; Shelley Conn (Liar) plays Roisin's best friend Ruth; and Dempsey Bovell (Patrick Melrose) is Michael's confidante and biggest admirer Matthew.
