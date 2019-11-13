Epic Waterford Film Festival programme revealed

The opening night of the 13th Waterford Film Festival is nine days away, which runs from November 22-24.

The festival will kick off with a drinks reception of wine and local brands Thin Gin and Legacy Cider at 7pm, followed by the screening of Short Programme 1 at 8pm in Central Arts.

There will be a fantastic mix of short films in the programme including dramas, comedies, thrillers, horror movies, documentaries and animations.

In this programme, there will be 11 short films screened from national and international filmmakers including films by two Waterford filmmakers: World War II documentary An Lá a Thit an Condor by Niall Kenny and the comedy Stewsday by Jason Kennealy.

There will also be a screening of the last film of noted Irish actor Pat Laffan, who starred in Father Ted, War Horse and The Queen. The film is called Laid to rest, a black comedy directed by Tiarnan O'Sullivan.

Over the course of the weekend there will be an exciting lineup of films from both home and abroad. In total, 33 films from Ireland and 22 international films will screen over the course of the three days.

There will be film screenings with connections to author Stephen King, filmmaker Jim Sheridan and Irish actor Jon Kenny.

Other films from Waterford filmmakers that will be screening over the weekend include An Peileadóir by Andrew O Leary and DÍOLTAS by Waterford photographer John Foley.

Outside of the film screenings, there is a special event on at noon on Saturday called The Dublin Arabic Film Festival on Tour. Filmmaker Zahara Moufid founded the Dublin Arabic Film Festival along with Oscar nominated director Jim Sheridan in 2014. She will be attending the Waterford Film Festival to discuss Arabic filmmaking and to present two Arabic films.

There will also be several drinks meetups in Revolution Bar over the weekend and all are welcome to join the festival team.

Full programme information can be found at www.waterfordfilmfestival.net.