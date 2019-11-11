Waterford man volunteers with Kurdish forces in Syria during fight against ISIS

A special screening of the locally produced documentary film Óglach Rojava will take place in Dungarvan, County Waterford, on Saturday, November 30.

The film tells the story of a young man from West Waterford who volunteered with Kurdish forces in Syria during their fight against ISIS.

Morgan Mansfield, from An Sean Phobal, travelled to the war-torn region in 2017 and saw active service in the fight against ISIS and in defence of Kurdish cities and communities. Morgan will introduce the screening and answer questions afterwards.

A number of Irish paramedics and medical personnel are active in Syria at the moment working with Kursidh humanitarian organisations in the wake of the Turkish invasion last month. This event will raise funds to support their work and to help provide essential equipment and material to the Kurdish Red Crescent.

The screening takes place at 7pm in Kirby Central Studio, 21 Mary Street, Dungarvan. All are welcome to come along to hear and see this first hand account of the situation on the ground in Kurdistan and Syria. For more information or to make a donation, contact Cllr Conor D. McGuinness on 087-9345603.