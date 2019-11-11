Fota Island Resort transformed into magical Christmas winter wonderland

It is the most wonderful time of the year and as sleigh bells draw nearer, Fota Island Resort prepares to welcome Santa and his band of helpers for its magical Wonder Christmas event.

Now in its seventh festive season at Fota Island Resort, Santa has something very special planned for this year’s Wonder Experience and has gathered together the most fun-loving elves to Ireland to help him bring the wonder of Christmas to families.

Every year, the elves band together and combine their elf dust to bring a land full of wonder and awe to Cork and this year is no different. All the boys and girls have been so good all year so hopefully the tall people will bring them to Fota Island Resort’s Wonder Christmas Experience to help Santa prepare for the most magical day of the year. Expect a jaw-dropping, winter wonderland that will bring something special to all the family.

Santa Claus himself is looking forward to meeting thousands of children at Fota Island Resort to make their visit an unforgettable experience at Wonder. Set amongst acres of beautiful woodland, Wonder transports families to another place and time. See behind the scenes of Santa’s magical workshop and feel the Wonder as the elves explain how they make so many toys for all the amazing girls and boys.

Fota Island Resort welcome over 60,000 guests to its Christmas wonderland each year with the experience lasting for approximately 90 minutes. Fota Island Resort is also excited to continue its dedicated charity night during the Wonder experience, which invites several local charities to attend, along with approximately 1,000 family members.

Whilst the Wonder Christmas Experience at Fota Island Resort is accessible to all during opening hours, allocated times will be available for those with sensory needs where the music for Wonder will be softer and the lighting dimmer to create a calming and soothing atmosphere. There are also different exit options available throughout the entirety of the event. Fota Island Resort has full wheelchair accessibility and welcome guide dogs or assistance dogs throughout the event.

Wonder at Fota Island Resort runs from November 23 to December 23. Individual tickets for Wonder at Fota Island Resort cost from €14 per adult and €21 per child with children under one attending for free. Tickets are available to buy online at www.fotawonder.ie. You can also contact the Fota Island Resort booking agents by calling 021-2024024 or emailing christmas@fotaisland.ie. An additional booking fee may apply when not booking online.