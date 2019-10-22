Waterford hurler among guest speakers at 'exciting' UPMC Whitfield Hospital event

UPMC Whitfield Hospital, the largest private hospital in the South East, has announced the launch of its inaugural Sports Medicine Roadshow, which will be held in Waterford, Limerick, Galway, Carlow and Cork over the coming weeks.

The roadshow will bring together over 600 healthcare professionals from diverse disciplines with a specialist interest in sports medicine to discuss best practice in injury prevention and rehabilitation.

The events are free to attend and will be of interest to local GPs, sports doctors, physios, coaches and managers involved in GAA, rugby, soccer, athletics and other sports. Speakers will include leading sports doctors; physiotherapists; concussion, nutrition and orthopaedic specialists; and strength and conditioning professionals.

The Waterford roadshow, taking place at WIT Arena this Wednesday (October 23) from 6-9pm, will focus on foot and ankle, knee, hip and groin, and concussion injuries, as well as strength and conditioning. Waterford and Ballygunner hurler Wayne Hutchinson will discuss Managing Chronic Injury from a Player’s Perspective.

Discussing the launch of the roadshow, UPMC Whitfield Hospital orthopaedic consultant and convenor of the Sports Medicine Roadshow, Patrick Carton, says: "This exciting event brings together some of Ireland’s leading medical practitioners to pool knowledge and discuss the best surgical and non-surgical approaches to the most common sports injuries affecting our athletes.

“With events in five different counties, it’s a fantastic opportunity for local GPs, physios and doctors, as well as managers and coaches to learn more about athlete welfare and injury prevention. I hope that everyone involved in the Sports Medicine Roadshow this year will continue to actively participate in helping us to develop a working Sports Medicine Network across Ireland that will allow athletes to have local and timely access to high-quality diagnostics and treatments.”

Attendance is free and open to all, but registration is required as places are limited.