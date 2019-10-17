Brand new Waterford Gallery of Art set to open

The brand new Waterford Gallery of Art will open for its first public event at the 2019 Imagine Arts Festival.

On October 26 from 3.30-4.30pm a free guided tour of the new Waterford Gallery of Art. It will be hosted at its location on 31 and 32 O’Connell Street, guided by the curator of the beautiful and extraordinary artworks from the Municipal Collection, Dr Eimear O’Connor, honorary member of the Royal Hibernian Academy who will offer a highly informative tour and viewing of a selection of the collection in it’s new and permanent home. It is the first time that the collection will now be housed together.

There are a plethora of visual art events on offer across Waterford for the 18th annual Imagine Arts Festival including a Retrospective exhibition of Rosemary Higbee works launching on October 23 at GOMA Gallery. Higbee was born in India in 1923. She lived in England throughout World War Two and studied at the famed Chelsea School of Art. She moved to Ireland in 1973, lecturing in art in Waterford. Her family had originally come from Gracedieu, Waterford city. Influenced by the work of Picasso, Braque, Matisse and Bonnard, Higbee used brushes, palette knives and fingers to create her work.

Also on offer is an exhibition and collaboration with Lee Welch, and a Meet the Artist event with Paul Hallahan on October 25 at Garter Lane gallery. Exhibitions are also being hosted by artist Ger Kennedy as she showcases The Wright of Her in My Arms at Tramore Coastguard Station where she played as a child. Her work stitches together, in paintings, drawings and prints, the memories that she’s carried all her life.

Sophie Carpentieri presents her collection Hush at Index Gallery. Swiss-born artist Carpentieri, who has made Kilcash her home, enjoys exploring and painting the beautiful raw majestic landscapes, wildlife and nature that surround her.

Throughout the Imagine Arts Festival a visual art trail will be on offer at a variety of venues across the city and in Tramore featuring a mix of emerging artists and veterans including Nicola Coady at Bodega, Ruth Flynn at the Vintage Parlour Tea Rooms, Lisa Keane at Momo, Anouschka Joyce at The Theatre Royal, Stephanie Furlong at Finders Keepers, Wave Exhibition at Shine Discovery, Kiki Roosli at the Fat Angel, Dan McMahon at Sabai, Janie Kavanagh at the Rogue Gallery, Lupita De Bhail at La Fontana and John Cullinan at the Coastguard Station Tramore.

A variety of over 80 events are on offer for the 18th annual Imagine Arts Festival, which takes place this October 18-27. 55% of the programmed events are on offer free of charge.

See www.imagineartsfestival.com.