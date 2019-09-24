Tickets on sale Friday to see Sinead O'Connor live

Having left the stage four years ago on a journey of self renewal, after something of a re-birth following her spiritual conversion, Sinead O’Connor returns to the stage this Autumn to begin what promises to be an exciting musical year ahead.

Following her appearance on The Late Late Show, demand to see O’Connor live became overwhelming and new dates were added to her tour.

Sinead O’Connor tour dates

October 16 and 17 –Roisin Dubh, Galway

October 24 - Spiegel Tent, Wexford

October 26 - Opera House, Cork

October 27 and 28 – Vicar St, Dublin

November 1 – Limerick Big Top

November 2 – The Hub, Kilkenny.

The 1970s Ireland was the backdrop from which O’Connor began her life. Born into tragic times with her own tragic story, one among many from those days, O’Connor would not be defined by what was at that time beyond her control. Her spirit would blossom and bloom, manifesting her gift - her voice.

Discovered by the drummer of well-known Irish band In Tua Nua, she co-wrote their first hit. Shortly after being discovered by Ensign records, her first album ‘The Lion and the Cobra released in late 1987 and reached platinum sales. Sinead had arrived.

From the early new wave explosion of Mandinka to the multi–platinum soul of Prince’s Nothing Compares to You, she had left an indelible mark with her unique image and vocal style.

An artist beyond comparison - unique, uncompromising, a pioneer, a visionary are just some of the descriptions that might only touch the surface of O’Connor. She embodies a voice with beauty and innocence, a spirit part punk, part mystic with a combined fearlessness and gentle authenticity.

Chart topping singles, hit albums, numerous awards and array of collaborations later, her spiritual journey would lead her through a turbulent, troubled and restless existence to find solace in Islam.

This year marks the return of O’Connor and a new beginning that will see her bring out new music and tour the world once again as one of the true and original living greats of our time.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 27, at 9am for Limerick Big Top and 10am for The Hub, Kilkenny, shows from Ticketmaster.