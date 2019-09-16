WATCH: Waterford band rocks debs ball ahead of special celebration

Waterford band The Renegades has rounded off rocking debs balls and has been lined-up for further school celebrations.

The five-piece band consisting of Jason Burns, Owen Janes, Cathal Kirwan, Richard Mackey and David Collins will perform at Kiersey's Bar and Tearoom, Kilmacthomas, on September 28 as part of St Declan's Community College 50th anniversary celebrations. Doors open at 9pm and tickets are €10.