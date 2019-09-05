Brilliant events to celebrate Waterford school's 50th anniversary

A Waterford school is hosting a cycle to celebrate its 50th anniversary this month.

Participants can meet at either Kilmeaden Train Station or Durrow and cycle to St Declan's Community College, Kilmacthomas, on the Greenway. Cyclists will leave the starting points in groups between 10.30am and 11am. Helmets must be worn.

The school and it's grounds are not suitable for cleats so please wear appropriate footwear on the day. Refreshments will be available on arrival at the school.

Register for the cycle on eventbrite.

The Renegades will also play Kiersey's Bar and Tearoom, Kilmacthomas, on September 28 as part of the school's celebrations. Doors open at 9pm and tickets are €10.