Spectacular headliners announced for Waterford gig

A renowned eleven-piece Cork band is set to play Central Arts, Waterford, on September 14.

The White Horse Guitar Club interprets songs of the Americana and Irish roots songbook in a truly impactful way.

Formed in early 2012, the band evolved from an open club environment into a fully-fledged musical touring group of 11 friends over the past six years. The White Horse Guitar club has performed all over Ireland and Europe over the past seven years, selling out tours in France, Germany, Italy and Holland along with marquee nights on home soil.

Opening up on the night are the renowned local duo of Liam Merriman and Bill Stuart, a pairing described as "a musical match made in heaven" whose recent cover of The Sound of Silence is proving to be something of a viral hit.

Guitarist, singer and songwriter Liam Merriman returned from Nashville last year with Acoustic Rivers, his sixth album, under his arm. For this United States recording session, he chose to work with just two acoustic guitars and voice. The 13 tracks on the disc include new songs, guitar instrumentals and reworkings of some gems from his earlier catalogue.

On returning home, Liam teamed up with guitarist Bill Stuart to work on reproducing the album tracks, as recorded, live on stage. The pair have been playing together since serving up finger picking acoustic guitar performances at folk clubs and festivals around Ireland and in the UK. Stuart's heavy metal and rock background brings a dexterous and energetic style to the duo's live performances.

Tickets priced at €15 (booking fee applies) and are available now from Ticketmaster or Central Arts. This is a BYOB event, with doors opening at 7.30pm and performances starting at 8pm.