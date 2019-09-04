'Magical experience' as Santa returns to Waterford for Winterval

Santa is returning home to the atmospheric Choristers’ Hall for the 8th annual Waterford Winterval, Ireland’s largest Christmas festival.

Tickets for the brand new Santa experience, as well as other selected Winterval favourites such as Winterval on Ice and the Winterval Express Train are sale now. The full programme of events for Winterval 2019, running from November 23 to December 23, will be revealed in October.

Waterford event creation specialists Momentum Events will produce the captivating Santa experience in Santa’s Medieval Chambers in the 13th century Choristers' Hall at the Medieval Museum in the Viking Triangle. Visitors can expect to be transported through enchanted realms as they enter from The Mall to begin their journey to meet Santa and his helpers.

“We are delighted to reveal that there will be a very special Santa experience for Winterval 2019, as his grotto returns to the stunning medieval settings of Choristers’ Hall and the adjacent Mayor’s Wine Vault this year. This will be a magical experience for both children and adults," says festival director Tommie Ryan.

"For those visitors who want to start planning and booking their overnight stay in Waterford for Winterval, or for those who simply want to be prepared, tickets for this year’s enchanted Santa’s grotto event are now on sale, as well as festival favourites Winterval on Ice at Waterside Car Park and the Winterval Express Train.

“As Ireland’s Christmas capital, Waterford city will be transformed into a very special winter wonderland from November 23 to December 23 with a mix of old favourites and new never-before-seen events planned for 2019. With ticketed and free events on offer, there is something for everyone to enjoy," he adds.

Visit www.winterval.ie for more information and to avail of early bird offers.