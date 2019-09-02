Epic free family fun at Waterford Harvest Festival

Young foodies and aspiring chefs will flock to the Waterford Harvest Festival this weekend, with an abundance of free events for families taking place from September 6-8.

Having just been named Foodie Destinations 2019 winner by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Waterford will showcase its gourmet status at the annual festival, with free cooking demonstrations, markets and workshops for all the family.

“We are delighted to kick off another exciting Harvest Festival this weekend," festival director Tommie Ryan tells WaterfordLive.ie.

"Waterford has just been announced winner of Foodie Destinations 2019 because of its sense of local awareness, pride and passion for food tourism, and Harvest epitomises just that. This weekend is for all the family to enjoy, with over 70 free and ticketed events.

“We urge everyone to don their walking shoes or grab their bikes, as the Greenway Grazing food market opens the festival with food stalls dotted along the Waterford Greenway to celebrate the launch of Fáilte Ireland’s new #TasteTheIsland campaign. There will also be fantastic cooking demos throughout the weekend by celebrity chefs Edward Hayden and the GastroGays, as well as well-known local chefs at the Dawn Meats Demo Tent. From drama workshops to cake making, drum circles to science fairs, there is a huge mix on offer to keep kids entertained," he adds.

Further free highlights include the Festival Market, located at Arundel Square/Michael Street, showcasing Irish products across the weekend. The Copper Coast Market will feature local artists and food producers at the Applemarket on Saturday. Experience the handmade produce of exciting start-ups at the South East Makers Market, located on Broad Street, Friday to Sunday. The Food the Waterford Way Market and Demos will be at the Applemarket on Sunday, featuring some of Waterford’s finest producers.

Paddy Casey performs a free concert in the Churchyard, Bailey’s New Street, on Saturday. The SE2 Music Stage at Arundel Square puts on three days of live music, while the festival favourite Blaa Eating Competition is on Sunday. Expect music and fun at the Cultural Quarter Block Party at Tully’s on O’Connell Street on Friday.

LiveWell Day takes place on Friday, offering young children the chance to experience yoga, pilates, massages and dance workshops. The event is free, however pre-booking is essential. Children can enjoy Drum Dance Ireland’s interactive drum show at Ballybricken Green and the Calmast Maths, Science and Technology Fair on Broad Street, both on Saturday and Sunday. A free chocolate biscuit cake-making workshop takes place at Carter’s Chocolate Café on Sunday.

The Team Ireland Butchery Demonstration takes place on Sunday, with the team representing Ireland at the World Butchery Challenge in California in 2020 displaying their world-class butchery skills in the Dawn Meats Demo Tent, John Roberts Square.

Ballybricken Fair will put on woodcarving demos, an educational and interactive mobile farm, a fairground, and falconry at Ballybricken Green on both Saturday and Sunday.

There are pay-as-you-go events at Harvest 2019 such as a Mexican Day at No. 9 and the Meat Lovers Feast at the Bodega, both Saturday. Ticketed highlights this weekend include Celebrating Seaweed at Momo with the seaweed expert, Marie Power aka The Sea Gardener, and the Thai and Vietnamese Street Food Feast at Sabai.

For all details visit www.waterfordharvestfestival.ie.