Whale watching event takes place in Waterford this weekend

Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) will host an event at Helvic Head, County Waterford, this Saturday (August 24) from 2-5pm.

This year’s whale watch will be held over 19 sites, including at Helvic high car park, in most coastal counties and the locations have been selected based on their track record as good watch sites.

The purpose of whale watch day is to raise awareness of the 25 species of cetaceans (porpoises, dolphins and whales) recorded to date in all Irish waters by giving the public an opportunity to look for and observe some of these wonderful marine mammals in their natural environment. This event also provides IWDG researchers with a unique snapshot of whale and dolphin activity around the Irish coast.

This annual, all-island event is free and open to all. All watches are land-based and will be led by experienced IWDG researchers, enthusiasts and whale watchers, who will show you how to observe and identify some of the more commonly recorded cetacean species in Irish waters.

“You should bring binoculars or a spotting scope and dress appropriately for outdoor weather conditions. There are no boat trips involved and there is no guarantee that you will see animals at your chosen site, but at last year’s event cetaceans were recorded at 14 of 19 sites (73.6%). So if the weather is suitable on the day, you’ve quite a good chance of seeing some really interesting marine wildlife, and in the process you’ll be supporting whale and dolphin conservation in Ireland by becoming actively involved in Citizen Science and the IWDG’s biological recording schemes,” a IWDG spokesperson added.

Contact Andre Malcolmon 087-7952061 for more information.