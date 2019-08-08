'The town is invited': Showbiz legend en route to Waterford woman's 100th birthday celebrations

A showbiz legend is en route to celebrate a Carrickbeg woman's 100th birthday.

St Molleran's centenarian Mary Wells will celebrate the milestone with friends and family at the Carrickbeg Community Centre from 3.15pm on Saturday, where the superstar guest will be revealed.

Mary, who resides at the Greenhill Nursing Home in Carrick-on-Suir, is still active and loved to sing back in the day.

All are invited to the celebrations, which are simply not to be missed.

No presents, your presence is her present.