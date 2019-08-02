Bank holiday weekend open day at Waterford Garda Station

Waterford Garda Station's open day will take place on bank holiday Monday (August 5).

Garda vehicles, the garda mounted unit, the dog unit, the roads policing unit, the armed support unit, the public order unit and the scenes of crime unit will all be on display. Explore the garda station and its new control, and speak to other local and emergency services including the Irish Coast Guard, the Irish Red Cross, Waterford Animal Welfare, the Order of Malta, the Civil Defence and more.

The open day will run from 1-4pm.