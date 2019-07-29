WHAT'S ON

Awesome drive-in movie event coming to Waterford

Two drive-in movie events to take place in Dungarvan, County Waterford

Virgin Media, Ireland’s fastest broadband network, is bringing its awesome entertainment on a road trip with two drive-in movie events set to take place in County Waterford. 

Fasten your seatbelt and get ready to watch Mamma Mia in HD on a super-sized screen with the sound broadcast straight to your car over FM radio at Davitt's Quay car park in Dungarvan at 3pm on August 18. Tickets cost €10 euro per car.

The already sold-out Bohemian Rhapsody will be shown at 7pm.

