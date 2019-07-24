Clean Bandit and Lily Allen headline LGBTQ+ Love Sensation festival

New LGBTQ+ festival LOVE SENSATION will pop its festival cherry this August.

Lily Allen, Clean Bandit, Kelis, Gossip, Soulé and Le Galaxie headline this new two-day festival.

Set at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on August 17 and 18, this very special city festival will be one final fling before the summer is over where everyone is welcome to shed their inhibitions and insecurities and feel welcome in a judgement free space for music lovers, fun lovers and sound people.

Line-up

Saturday main stage: Lily Allen, Kelis, Soulé, Mother DJs, Miss Kate, Toucan and hosted by Panti Bliss.

Sunday main stage: Clean Bandit, Gossip, Mother DJs, Le Galaxie and hosted by Panti Bliss.

Mother Dance Stage: Horse Meat Disco, Honey Dijon, Jenny Green, Daithí, Karen Reddy and Kelly-Anne Byrne.

The George Stage: A host of Ru Paul and Irish drag queens including Monet X Change, Laganja Estranja, Sonique, Naomi Smalls, Jujubee, Victoria Secret, Davina Devine, Shirley Temple Bar, Vedas Coven, Paul Ryder, Pixie Woo and Regina Ge.

Other drag aerobics, food stalls, full bars, installations, community group areas, chill out zones, funfair and lots of colour.

Gates open at 2pm daily.

Strictly over 18s. Day tickets from €67.50 including booking fees. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.ie.