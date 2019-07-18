Family day at Defence Forces Kilkenny barracks this month

A Defence Forces family day will take place in Stephen's Barracks, Kilkenny, on July 26 from 2-4pm.

There will be displays in weapons, military vehicles, unarmed combat, crowd riot control and much more. There will also be tours of the Military History Museum and Detention Centre, Army No.1 Band recitals, face painting, bouncy castles and recruitment information.

Parking will be provided at the barracks. All are welcome to attend.