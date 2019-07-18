Epic Waterford Summer in the City line-up announced for this weekend

Another epic weekend is in store at Waterford Summer in the City.

Friday

Family Fun Friday at John Roberts Square from 2.30pm.

Two Piece in a Pod at John Roberts Square from 4.30pm.

Acoustic Sessions at the Churchyard with Fuse at 8pm.

Saturday

Family Fun Day at John Roberts Square from 12.30pm, with Punch and Judy at 1pm.

The amazing Mount Sion Choir will perform at John Roberts Square from 2pm, followed by Monkey Harris at 3pm, ArtBeat with KUDOS 5pm, Elephant at 6pm and Montauk Hotel at 7pm (with free festival face painting).

Rippin' Up Time play the final session for this year at The Apple Market at 6pm, with Beef Supreme headlining The Churchyard Sessions at 8pm.