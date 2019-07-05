Wonderful evening in store at Waterford book launch on Friday

John Daly's latest poetry book will be launched at Dungarvan Harbour Sailing Club in County Waterford today (Friday) at 8.30pm.

The Time Traveller will be launched by NAMA chairman Frank Daly, with entertainment by Gabriel Murtagh.

The book is John’s fifth anthology and is priced at €10.

“It’s an eclectic collection of 120 poems mimicking life with a little bit of social commentary mixed with rhyme, romance and melancholy,” he explains.

The Time Traveller is a lovely piece of Dungarvan and its environs. The cover, featuring Ballyvoile Tunnel on the Waterford Greenway, is designed by John Foley.

“All proceeds from sales on the night will be donated to the RNLI Dungarvan and Helvick Head Fundraising Branch,” says John, who grew up in Ballinacourty.

Everybody is welcome to this wonderful evening in support of a most worthy cause.