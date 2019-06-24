Glastonbury headliners set for Waterford Summer in the City this weekend

With Waterford’s Summer in the City Festival now well into its packed 2019 season of events, another big weekend rolls around with Irish gypsy folk stars The Eskies headlining The Churchyard Sessions on Saturday (June 29).

Part of a bursting programme of music, street performance, puppet shows and family entertainment, this gig like all of the festival’s events is absolutely free.

Taking to the Bailey’s New Street stage, The Eskies hail from Dublin and bring their unique brand of folk noir/gypsy jazz/sea shanty and swaggering stage spectacle to ballrooms and booze houses far and wide. The release of their second album, And Don’t Spare The Horses, on Absolute Record has cemented their position of one of the best emerging artists from Ireland. Last year saw them play over 40 festivals in five countries, tour Ireland, UK, Netherlands and Switzerland as well as being invited to the influential new music festival Eurosonic Festival. Other notable festival performances included Glastonbury Main Stage Avalon, Main Stage Cambridge and Bestival. They have just finished a tour of Australia which took them to Port Fairy Festival, who invited them half way around the planet before they had released a single song.

Joining them on the day are two more top-notch up-and-coming emerging Irish acts, Munky and Tanjier. It’s going to be a serious day of music in the Viking Triangle.

Over at Centre Stage in John Roberts Square, there’s musical entertainment from the fantastic Shellakybookies at 3pm, with the De La Salle Pipe Band kicking things off from 2pm. There’s also family fun with free facepainting and the ‘Mr Cool’ Puppet Show.

Newly-added to the festival this year are Block Parties in Waterford Cultural Quarter with an outdoor stage at Tully’s Bar on O’Connell Street. On Friday night (June 28), the fantastic Galway Street Club, a 13-piece ensemble of buskers, who play the second event and are sure to have the place hopping.

