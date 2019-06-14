Royal Ascot live on Virgin Media Television

Royal Ascot will be live on Virgin Media One from June 18-22 at 1.30pm daily.

The last race each day will air on Virgin Media Two from 5.25pm to 6pm.

June 18

Live coverage from Royal Ascot as the 2019 festival gets underway. Day one features three Group One races including the St James's Palace Stakes.

June 19

The Prince of Wales' Stake takes centre-stage on day two. Some of the greats of the sport such as Bosra Sham, Dubai Millennium and Ouija Board have tasted glory in this race in previous years.

June 20

Thursday is Gold Cup day. This showpiece event has provided some of the meeting's greatest moments in the sport.

June 21

Day four of Royal Ascot revolves around six top class races including two world class Group One handicap races. The fillies take centre stage in Friday's highlight, the Coronation Stakes.

June 22

The final day of the Royal Ascot meeting features the Queen Alexandra Stakes, the longest race of the week and of the entire flat season. The sprinters take on Saturday's Diamond Jubilee Stakes over straight six furlongs.