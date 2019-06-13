'Good Old Days' festival coming to Dunmore East!

The Carbally Community Development Project will host ‘The Good Old Days’ festival on Sunday, July 7 at the Carbally Community Centre.

This year’s festival will be concentrated into one day of intense activity and fun and promises to be even better than its predecessors.

The theme for the festival will be the gypsy way of life.

The day will begin with a ‘Car Boot’ sale, with the gates opening at 11:30pm to allow people to set up their wares. The sale itself will begin at 12:30pm. There will be a charge of €10 per stall and if the day is wet the marquee can be used to keep everything nice and dry. This is the perfect opportunity for people to get rid of precious items which they have grown tired of and for people to acquire new treasures.

To book yourself a stall for the sale you can phone 083-0451456 and reserve your pitch.

As well as the ‘Car Boot’ sale there will be a field day for all the family to enjoy. The day will consist of a barbecue with live music along with a bouncy castle, pony rides and face painting. There will be lots of races for the kids to enjoy, a three-legged race, a sack race and an obstacle course for them to make their way through. Medals will be awarded to the winners of each race.

"We will also have a ‘Twin Spinner’ in action on the day where people can buy a ticket with a number on it and if the spinner stops on the same number as the ticket you will win a prize. If people would like to donate some ‘Spinner’ prizes for this event it would be much appreciated," organisers said.

"There will also be a cake sale and likewise if anyone would like to donate a cake or a tart just ring the above number and we’ll make arrangements to receive the donations. If all that isn’t enough there will also be a pet dog show along with many other games and of course there will be an Ice Cream Van in attendance, we expect the day to be very hot," they added optimistically.

At 4:00pm there will be a ‘Tug O’ War’, the entry fee is €30 for a team of eight.

In the evening there will be live music in Ballymacaw to round off the day’s celebrations. People are invited to wear their most colourful clothes and biggest earrings to compliment the gypsy theme of the event, however, this is not mandatory. Just be sure to come along and join the fun at The Carbally Community Centre, Rathmoylan, Ballymacaw, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford on July 7.