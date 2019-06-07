Surf's Up! Take to the waves in Waterford this summer
Surf's Up! Take to the waves in Waterford this summer
The Surf Project is running a summer surfing programme in Waterford this July.
The Big Splash Kids' Surf Club is week of surf lessons, biblical workshops, games, activities, and more!
Children aged 6-12, can attend either on a day-to-day basis, or they can sign up for the whole week at the Big Splash Kids' Surf Club, where they will be cared for in a safe environment, giving parents a break to enjoy some down-time!
19-23 August, 1:45-5:30pm, Christ Church Hall Tramore.
€15 per day
€75 per week
€150 per week for 3 or more siblings
Pre-booking online essential at: www.thesurfproject.org/the-big-splash
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on